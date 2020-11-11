Undefeated Texas High jumped up to No. 2 in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 6A/5A/4A) this week, trailing only Carthage (8-0), who received all 14 first-place votes.
Carthage garnered 210 points to Texas High's 189.
Gilmer moved up two places to No. 3, after edging Pleasant Grove, who is tied with Pine Tree for sixth place, each having 131 points.
Gilmer (9-1) tallied 176 points, three more than fourth-place Longview (5-2) who narrowly lost to Highland Park last week.
Van was the only team not ranked a week ago to appear in the poll. The Vandals, who own a 6-4 record, are slotted No. 14, with 24 points.
In the small school poll, the top eight teams remained the same form a week ago.
Gladewater (8-2), with 12 first-place votes and 203 points is ranked at the top, with Malakoff's Tigers taking second. Malakoff picked up one first-place vote and had 194 points.
Mineola (181) is third, followed by Timpson (10-0), who had the remaining first-place vote and 171 points.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
———
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (14) 210 8-0 1
2. Texas High 189 6-0 3
3. Gilmer 176 9-1 5
4. Longview 173 5-2 2
5. Lindale 156 8-2 6
T6. Pine Tree 131 5-0-1 7
T6. Pleasant Grove 131 7-3 4
8. Whitehouse 121 6-0 8
9. Jasper 94 8-1 10
10. Kilgore 71 7-3 9
11. Center 60 7-3 15
12. Legacy 58 2-4 11
13. Marshall 33 3-3 12
14. Van 24 6-4 NR
15. Lufkin 19 3-4 13
Others receiving votes: Palestine 15; Paris 13; Tyler High 3; Chapel Hill 2; Bullard 1.
Dropped out: Paris
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Gladewater (12) 203 8-2 1
2. Malakoff (1) 194 6-2 2
3. Mineola 181 9-1 3
4. Timpson (1) 171 10-0 4
5. Tatum 159 7-1 5
6. Daingerfield 124 8-2 6
7. Hawkins 121 10-0 7
8. Elysian Fields 111 8-2 8
9. Waskom 102 8-1 10
10. Joaquin 77 8-1 11
11. Mount Vernon 71 8-2 12
12. Winnsboro 59 7-2 9
13. Paul Pewitt 32 6-3 15
14. Tyler Grace 27 5-1 NR
15. Hughes Springs 24 5-3 13
Others receiving votes: West Rusk 13; Diboll 7; White Oak 3; Grapeland 1.
Dropped out: Diboll
