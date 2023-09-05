bEASTTEXAS Fab 15 poll: Troup soars to No. 7 in latest rankings

After defeating a respectable Price Carlisle team 52-15 last week, the 2-0 Troup Tigers moved up six spots to No. 7 in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 3A, 2A, TAPPS) that was released Tuesday.
A trio of 2-0 outfits, Timpson, Malakoff and Daingerfield held on to the top-three spots from a week ago.
Timpson picked up 13 first place nods while Malakoff had the remaining two.
Rusk and Bullard, both of whom have started out 2-0, checked in at No. 12 and No. 13, respectively.
The Panthers downed Caddo Mills 38-28 while the Eagles trampled Crockett 52-9.
The top three teams in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll are Carthage (2-0), Chapel Hill (2-0) and Longview (1-1). Carthage received nine first place votes while Chapel Hill and Longview garnered three apiece.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Bryce Brauneisen and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writers Joe Hale and John Krueger, Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show and Bret Swinney of the Northeast Texas Sports Network/NETSN.
Class 6A/5A/4A
1. Carthage (9) 218 2-0 1
2. Chapel Hill (3) 207 2-0 2
3. Longview (3) 196 1-1 3
4. Pleasant Grove 176 2-0 4
5. Texas High 166 2-0 5
6. Lufkin 148 2-0 7
7. Kilgore 132 1-1 9
8. Center 115 2-0 10
9. Tyler 99 2-0 11
10. Gilmer 77 0-2 6
11. Whitehouse 56 1-1 12
12. Rusk 42 2-0 NR
13. Bullard 41 2-0 NR
14. Lindale 35 1-1 8
15. Van 25 1-1 14
Others receiving votes: Pine Tree 18; Caddo Mills 13; Brownsboro 9; Jasper 6; Hallsville 5; Marshall 4; Mount Pleasant 4; Sulphur Springs 4; Tyler Legacy 4.
Dropped out: No. 12 Caddo Mills; No. 15 Marshall.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record LW
1. Timpson (13) 223 2-0 1
2. Malakoff (2) 210 2-0 2
3. Daingerfield 193 2-0 3
4. Winnsboro 184 2-0 4
5. Mt. Vernon 156 2-0 5
6. Beckville 117 1-1 8
7. Troup 110 2-0 13
8. Lovelady 103 2-0 9
9. Hooks 98 2-0 11
10. West Rusk 82 1-1 10
11. Grace 74 2-0 12
12. Jefferson 65 1-1 7
13. Garrison 43 2-0 NR
14. Harmony 43 1-1 14
15. Carlisle 31 1-1 6
Others receiving votes: Atlanta 26; New Diana 20; Simms Bowie 12; Tenaha 7; Sabine 4; Palestine Westwood 3; Cooper 2; Overton 2; Tatum 1; Union Grove 1.
Dropped out: No. 15 Cooper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.