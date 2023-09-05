#bEASTTEXAS Fab 15 poll: Troup soars to No. 7 in latest rankings

Pictured are members of the Troup High School football coaching staff. The Tigers (2-0) moved all the way to No. 7 in this week's #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 3A/2A/TAPPS).

After defeating a respectable Price Carlisle team 52-15 last week, the 2-0 Troup Tigers moved up six spots to No. 7 in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 3A, 2A, TAPPS) that was released Tuesday.

A trio of 2-0 outfits, Timpson, Malakoff and Daingerfield held on to the top-three spots from a week ago.

Timpson picked up 13 first place nods while Malakoff had the remaining two.

Rusk and Bullard, both of whom have started out 2-0, checked in at No. 12 and No. 13, respectively.

The Panthers downed Caddo Mills 38-28 while the Eagles trampled Crockett 52-9.

The top three teams in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll are Carthage (2-0), Chapel Hill (2-0) and Longview (1-1). Carthage received nine first place votes while Chapel Hill and Longview garnered three apiece.

Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Bryce Brauneisen and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writers Joe Hale and John Krueger, Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show and Bret Swinney of the Northeast Texas Sports Network/NETSN.

Class 6A/5A/4A

1. Carthage (9)   218   2-0   1

2. Chapel Hill (3)  207    2-0  2

3. Longview (3)   196     1-1    3

4. Pleasant Grove  176  2-0    4

5. Texas High       166   2-0     5

6. Lufkin             148     2-0     7

7. Kilgore           132    1-1     9

8. Center           115     2-0    10

9. Tyler             99      2-0    11

10. Gilmer        77      0-2     6

11. Whitehouse   56     1-1   12

12. Rusk          42       2-0    NR

13. Bullard       41       2-0    NR

14. Lindale       35       1-1   8

15. Van            25       1-1   14

Others receiving votes: Pine Tree 18; Caddo Mills 13; Brownsboro 9; Jasper 6; Hallsville 5; Marshall 4; Mount Pleasant 4; Sulphur Springs 4; Tyler Legacy 4.

Dropped out: No. 12 Caddo Mills; No. 15 Marshall.

3A/2A/TAPPS

Team  Points   Record  LW

1. Timpson (13)  223   2-0   1

2. Malakoff (2)   210   2-0    2

3. Daingerfield   193    2-0   3

4. Winnsboro   184   2-0     4

5. Mt. Vernon  156    2-0    5

6. Beckville      117   1-1    8

7. Troup          110   2-0    13

8. Lovelady     103    2-0    9

9. Hooks         98     2-0    11

10. West Rusk  82    1-1    10

11. Grace        74     2-0   12

12. Jefferson    65    1-1    7

13. Garrison     43    2-0    NR

14. Harmony    43    1-1    14

15. Carlisle      31    1-1     6

Others receiving votes: Atlanta 26; New Diana 20; Simms Bowie 12; Tenaha 7; Sabine 4; Palestine Westwood 3; Cooper 2; Overton 2; Tatum 1; Union Grove 1.

Dropped out: No. 15 Cooper.

