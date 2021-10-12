bEASTTexas Fab 15 polls: Troup reenters top 15 after big win

After a 47-0 victory over Winona on Friday, Troup (5-2, 1-2) resurfaced in this week's #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (Class 3A/2A/TAPPS).
The Tigers tallied 30 points and are ranked 14th.
Brook Hill, who had an open date last week, received 16 points and is just outside of the top 15.
In the Class 6A/5A/4A poll, Rusk (5-1) tumbled from No. 7 to No. 10. The Eagles lost, 7-0, to Jasper last week.
Undefeated Carthage (5-0) was a unanimous pict at No. 1 in the big school poll.
Texas High (5-0) and Gilmer (5-1) moved up to numbers two and three, respectively, while the Lobos of Longview (5-2) slipped into the No. 4 slot after falling to Highland Park in their most recent outing.
The entire 10 of the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll remained the exact same with West Rusk, Mount Vernon, Timpson, Waskom, Tatum, Harmony, Beckville, Gladewater, Elysian Fields and Daingerfield grabbing those spots.
West Rusk received 13 first-place votes, and Timpson earned two first-place votes. West Rusk, Mount Vernon, Timpson, Harmony and Beckville all remain unbeaten.
TYLER — Carthage, Texas High and Van are the only three undefeated East Texas teams remaining in Class 6A/5A/4A.
Those three teams are all in the top five of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 entering Week 8 of the high school football season.
Carthage is a unanimous No. 1, receiving all 15 first-place votes. Texas High checks in at No. 2, up one spot from last week. Van remains at No. 5. Gilmer (No. 3 with 186 points) and Longview (No. 4 with 178 points) are also in the Top 5.
Canton (5-2) is the only new team in the large-school poll at No. 13.
Games to keep an eye on this week feature No. 15 Chapel Hill at No. 6 Kilgore; No. 12 Henderson at Palestine; Jasper at No. 1 Carthage; Jefferson at No. 8 Gladewater; White Oak at No. 11 Sabine; and No. 6 Harmony at No. 14 Troup.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (15) 225 5-0 1
2. Texas High 204 5-0 3
3. Gilmer 186 5-1 4
4. Longview 178 5-2 2
5. Van 168 6-0 5
6. Kilgore 147 6-1 8
7. Lindale 130 4-3 9
8. Tyler 113 4-2 10
9. Tyler Legacy 104 3-3 6
10. Rusk 99 5-1 7
11. Pine Tree 78 4-2 13
12. Henderson 47 4-2 12
13. Canton 38 5-2 NR
14. Athens 30 4-2 15
15. Chapel Hill 23 5-2 11
Others receiving votes: Liberty-Eylau 16; Marshall 10; Brownsboro 2; Mabank 2; Jasper 1; Palestine 1.
Dropped out: No. 14 Marshall.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. West Rusk (13) 222 6-0 1
2. Mount Vernon 209 7-0 2
3. Timpson (2) 198 5-0 3
4. Waskom 173 5-1 4
5. Tatum 158 5-1 5
6. Harmony 151 6-0 6
7. Beckville 140 7-0 7
8. Gladewater 126 4-2 8
9. Elysian Fields 108 5-1 9
10. Daingerfield 90 4-2 10
11. Sabine 47 5-2 NR
12. Tenaha 38 5-2 NR
13. Mineola 35 3-3 11
14. Troup 30 5-2 NR
15. Malakoff 19 3-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Bullard Brook Hill 16; Jefferson 13; Winnsboro 12; Arp 9; Corrigan-Camden 3; White Oak 2; Grapeland 1.
Dropped out: No. 12 Winnsboro; No. 13 Jefferson; No. 14 Arp; No. 14 Corrigan-Camden.
