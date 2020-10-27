There wasn't a lot of movement at the top of this week's #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football polls, as Carthage remained the top-ranked team in the big school poll after routing Rusk and Daingerfield, coming off of victory over Paul Pewitt, holding on to the No. 1 position in the small school ranking.
Carthage picked up 13 of the 14 first-place votes and tallied 209 points.
The Lobos of Longview received the remaining first-place nod and a total of 196 points.
Completing the top five were the same three school that were in those positions last week: Texas High (4-0, 182 points), Pleasant Grove (6-2, 162) and Gilmer (7-1, 141).
After being unranked last week, Lufkin (2-3, 16) reemerged at No. 15 this week.
Following a 28-18 loss to Van on Friday, Bullard dipped to No. 17.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, Daingerfield (7-1) stayed at No. 1 after garnering 12 first-place votes and 201 points.
Gladewater (7-2, 186) charted second, followed by Malakoff's Tigers (5-2, one first-place vote, 175), Waskom (7-0, 173) and Joaquin (8-0, one first place vote, 147).
After chalking up an upset win over Mount Vernon last week, Winnsboro (6-1, 75) came into the Fab 15, landing in the No. 10 spot (along with Hawkins (9-0, 75)).
Other teams that were not ranked in the last poll include Tyler Grace (4-0, 29) and Diboll (5-3, 21).
Brook Hill picked up four votes, as did San Augustine and White Oak.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (13) 209 6-0 1
2. Longview (1) 196 4-1 2
3. Texas High 182 4-0 3
4. Pleasant Grove 162 6-2 4
5. Gilmer 141 7-1 5
6. Lindale 136 6-2 7
7. Tyler Legacy 121 2-2 8
8. Pine Tree 114 3-0-1 10
9. Whitehouse 113 4-0 9
10. Kilgore 81 6-2 11
11. Jasper 68 7-1 12
12. Marshall 51 2-2 8
13. Center 47 6-2 13
14. Palestine 23 6-3 15
15. Lufkin 16 2-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Paris 14; Bullard 4; Van 1.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Daingerfield (12) 201 7-1 1
2. Gladewater 186 7-2 2
3. Malakoff (1) 175 5-2 3
4. Waskom 173 7-0 4
5. Joaquin (1) 147 8-0 6
6. Mineola 141 7-1 7
7. Timpson 123 9-0 8
8. Tatum 108 5-1 9
9. Mount Vernon 91 7-1 5
T10. Hawkins 75 9-0 10
T10. Winnsboro 75 6-1 NR
12. Elysian Fields 58 6-2 11
13. Hughes Springs 35 4-2 14
14. Tyler Grace 29 4-0 NR
15. Diboll 21 5-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Paul Pewitt 13; Grapeland 12; Bullard Brook Hill 4; San Augustine 4; White Oak 4; Rains 3; Tyler All Saints 1; West Rusk 1.
