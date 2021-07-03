TYLER — The Carthage Bulldogs and the Gladewater Bears were voted as the top teams in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 preseason football polls.
Carthage, with eight state championships under its belt, received 11 of the 15 first place votes to come in with 220 points in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll.
The Bulldogs bring back 13 starters, including eight on the defensive side, off of last year's Class 4A-II state champion club.
After receiving four first place nods, Longview's Lobos claimed second place with 208 points.
Rounding out the top five was Gilmer (178), Texas High (147) and Lindale (138).
Among a dozen schools that are just outside of the top 15, Bullard picked up four points in the balloting and Rusk came in with three points.
In the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, Gladewater secured first place after garnering 12 first place votes and 215 points.
Gladewater was 8-3 last season and has 16 starters returning.
Next was Malakoff, with a lone first place nod and 201 points.
Tatum (185), Waskom (1, 179) and Elysian Fields (130) rounded out the top five.
No. 10-ranked Timpson had the remaining first place vote.
Brook Hill collected 12 points and was included in a group of team receiving votes.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points 2020 Record 2020 Finish
1. Carthage (11) 220 14-0 1
2. Longview (4) 208 9-3 4
3. Gilmer 178 14-2 3
4. Texas High 147 11-1 2
5. Lindale 138 13-3 5
6. Pleasant Grove 137 9-4 6
7. Tyler Legacy 121 6-6 11
8. Kilgore 116 10-4 8
9. Whitehouse 102 8-3 7
10. Pine Tree 91 9-2-1 9
11. Chapel Hill 66 8-5 14
12. Tyler 56 2-7 NR
13. Lufkin 55 6-5 15
14. Van 32 7-5 12
T15. Jasper 29 8-2 NR
T15. Marshall 29 5-5 13
Others receiving votes: Paris 22; Nacogdoches 19; Center 10; Bullard 4; Rusk 3; Palestine 3; Hallsville 3; Spring Hill 2; Mount Pleasant 1; Pittsburg 1; Liberty-Eylau 1; Athens 1.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points 2020 Record 2020 Finish
1. Gladewater (12) 215 8-3 9
2. Malakoff (1) 201 10-3 1
3. Tatum 185 8-2 4
4. Waskom (1) 179 12-2 8
5. Elysian Fields 139 11-3 7
6. Mineola 126 11-2 2
7. Mount Vernon 115 12-3 6
8. West Rusk 109 8-4 14
9. Daingerfield 106 9-3 5
10. Timpson (1) 101 14-1 3
11. Tenaha 50 10-3 NR
12. Garrison 43 6-6 NR
13. Winnsboro 39 7-3 NR
14. Paul Pewitt 30 8-4 10
15. Harmony 27 7-4 NR
Others receiving votes: Beckville 24; Hawkins 22; Tyler Grace Community 21; Diboll 14; Joaquin 14; Brook Hill 12; Harleton 7; Carlisle 6; Grapeland 6; Hughes Springs 6; Atlanta 2; San Augustine 1.
