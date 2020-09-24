The top three teams from a week ago held steady in this week's #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Football Poll.
Carthage garnered 10 first-place votes and 206 points to remain at the top, despite not having played since Week 1.
Gilmer, who had to rally late to pull out a 56-49 victory over Lindale last week is No. 2, after receiving three first-place votes and 197 points.
Pleasant Grove, with a 3-1 record, is third, having nabbed one first-plate vote and 185 points.
Lindale (2-2) and Daingerfield (3-1) complete the top five.
Daingerfield is coached by former Jacksonville assistant coach Davin Nelson.
Center soared from No. 13 to No. 7 after trouncing then No.5-ranked Chapel Hill, 55-14.
Athens (4-0) is the only team to debut in this week's poll. The Hornets spanked Wills Point, 62-21, in their last outing.
Athens collected 29 points.
Sitting right outside the top 15 is Mount Vernon with 28 points, followed by Paris (12), Winnsboro (12) and Van (11).
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
