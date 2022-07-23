bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll: Rusk in at No. 15; Indians, Panthers receive votes

The Rusk Eagle football team is ranked No. 15 in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 preseason football poll for large schools, after going 9-3 a year ago and returning several key players from that squad.
The Eagles picked up 21 points in the poll.
Sportswriters and members of the electronic media that cover East Texas prep football on an active basis participated in the voting.
Jacksonville picked up 10 points and Bullard tallied eight to finish in a group of schools that received votes.
At the top spot Was Longview, who snatched up 12 of the 15 first place nods and finished with 216 points, to finish in front of Carthage, who had a pair of first place votes and 209 points.
Gilmer collected the remaining first place and amassed 194 points to take third.
In fourth place was Chapel Hill (155), followed by Texarkana-Texas High (155) and Kilgore (129).
With 125 points was Tyler High, followed by Tyler Legacy (119), Lindale (109) and Texarkana-Pleasant Grove (87).
Marshall's Mavericks came up with (75) points, followed by 12th-place Van (61), Lufkin (36) and Paris (22).
Brook Hill No. 14 in small school poll
Brook Hill was slotted 14th in the small (Class 3A, 2A, TAPPS) poll. The Guard will be dropping down from TAPPS Division II to Division III this year.
Meanwhile, Troup tallied eight points and Alto had six to finish among 22 schools in the receiving votes category.
Daingerfield collected four first-place nods and 189 points to take the top spot, followed by West Rusk, with two first-place votes and 172 points. and Mount Vernon (3, 172) who tied for second place.
Finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, were Timpson (1, 164) and Beckville (140).
Tatum came in at No. 6, receiving one first-place vote and 126 points, with Waskom (1, 115) and Diboll (113) right behind.
The Bears from Gladewater had 102 points to capture the ninth spot, while Malakoff (2, 100) and Mineola (1, 88) also were shown some respect by the voters.
Tenaha (52) came in 12th place, with Elysian Fields (50) coming in 13th and DeKalb (21) charting at No. 15.
