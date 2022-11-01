bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Poll-Week 10

Longview, Carthage and Gilmer remain atop the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Poll (Class 6A/5A/4A), while Timpson, Malakoff and Price-Carlisle are the top ranked outfits in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll.
Rusk was the first team out of the Class 6A/5A/4A poll. The Eagles received 11 points and were 16th.
Longview amassed 13 first place votes and 209 points while Carthage picked up the remaining first place nod and 197 points. Gilmer tallied 182 points.
The Lobos, Bulldogs and Buckeyes are all undefeated.
Kilgore (7-2) moved up to No. 4 after Texas High (7-2), who was ranked No. 4 last week, was upset by Whitehouse on Friday.
That win shot Whitehouse (8-1) up to T5, along with Chapel Hill (7-2).
Timpson earned 14 first place votes and 210 points in the small school ranking, with Malakoff (192) a d Carlisle (176) completing the top three.
Timpson is 8-0, Malakoff 8-1 and Carlisle 9-0.
Carlisle is scheduled to visit Alto at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Jefferson (7-2) reentered the small school poll, registering at No. 15 after putting away Tatum last week. Tatum fell from the poll this week.
Class 6A/5A/4A
1-Longview (13) 209 9-0
2-Carthage (1) 197 10-0
3-Gilmer 181 8-0
4-Kilgore 159 7-2
T5-Whitehouse 149 8-1
T5-Chapel Hill 149 7-2
7-Pleasant Grove 127 7-2
8-Texas High 113 7-2
9-Lufkin 85 6-3
10-Lindale 77 6-4
T11-Sulphur Springs 51 7-2
T11-Center 52 6-3
13-Caddo Mills 43 9-0
14-Hallsville 39 6-3
15-Van 22 5-4
Class 3A/2A/TAPPS
1-Timpson (14) 210 8-0
2-Malakoff 192 8-1
3-Price-Carlisle 176 9-0
4-Winnsboro 170 9-1
5-Mount Vernon 146 8-1
6-Beckville 136 8-1
7-Corrigan-Camden 119 9-0
8-Daingerfield 118 7-2
9-West Rusk 98 7-2
10-Lovelady 84 8-0
11-Joaquin 70 7-2
12-Cayuga 62 6-2
13-Grace Community 37 8-1
14-Edgewood 29 8-1
15-Jefferson 17 7-2
