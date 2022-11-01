#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Poll-Week 10

Longview, Carthage and Gilmer remain atop the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Poll (Class 6A/5A/4A), while Timpson, Malakoff and Price-Carlisle are the top ranked outfits in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll.

Rusk was the first team out of the Class 6A/5A/4A poll. The Eagles received 11 points and were 16th.

Longview amassed 13 first place votes and 209 points while Carthage picked up the remaining first place nod and 197 points. Gilmer tallied 182 points.

The Lobos, Bulldogs and Buckeyes are all undefeated.

Kilgore (7-2) moved up to No. 4 after Texas High (7-2), who was ranked No. 4 last week, was upset by Whitehouse on Friday.

That win shot Whitehouse (8-1) up to T5, along with Chapel Hill (7-2).

Timpson earned 14 first place votes and 210 points in the small school ranking, with Malakoff (192) a d Carlisle (176) completing the top three.

Timpson is 8-0, Malakoff 8-1 and Carlisle 9-0.

Carlisle is scheduled to visit Alto at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Jefferson (7-2) reentered the small school poll, registering at No. 15 after putting away Tatum last week. Tatum fell from the poll this week.

Class 6A/5A/4A

1-Longview (13)                209      9-0

2-Carthage (1)                  197      10-0

3-Gilmer                           181       8-0

4-Kilgore                          159       7-2

T5-Whitehouse                  149       8-1

T5-Chapel Hill                   149       7-2

7-Pleasant Grove              127       7-2

8-Texas High                    113       7-2

9-Lufkin                            85       6-3

10-Lindale                        77        6-4

T11-Sulphur Springs          51        7-2

T11-Center                       52         6-3

13-Caddo Mills                  43         9-0

14-Hallsville                      39        6-3

15-Van                             22        5-4

Class 3A/2A/TAPPS

1-Timpson (14)                210        8-0

2-Malakoff                       192        8-1

3-Price-Carlisle                176         9-0

4-Winnsboro                    170         9-1

5-Mount Vernon                146        8-1

6-Beckville                       136        8-1

7-Corrigan-Camden           119        9-0

8-Daingerfield                   118        7-2

9-West Rusk                       98        7-2

10-Lovelady                       84         8-0

11-Joaquin                         70         7-2

12-Cayuga                         62         6-2

13-Grace Community          37         8-1

14-Edgewood                      29        8-1

15-Jefferson                        17        7-2

