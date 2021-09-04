Becoming a Better Angler: 20 ways to step up your game

Every bass junkie would like to be able to work magic with a popping frog like Dean Rojas and catch fish like Jacob Wheeler or Kevin VanDam. Most will never come close.
Top ranked bass pros sometimes make catching fish look easy for a wealth of reasons. There is much more to it than being able to handle a baitcaster proficiently, knowing how to tie a Palomar knot or walk the dog with a Zara Spook.
Here are some useful tips for anyone wanting to become a better bass angler. Following the advice probably won’t make you pro fishing’s next super star, but it is sure to help a beginner step-up their game:
1.) Find Cover and Find Bass: Bass are predators. They rely on cover to hide from shad, bluegills, minnows and other prey, especially in shallow water. Fishing around cover increases odds of encountering bass.
Flooded bushes, hay grass, lily pads, boat docks, stumps and lay down logs are all good places for a bass to hide from unsuspecting forage. Often times the best shallow cover will be found in relation to a point, hump or channel swing that offers easy access to deeper water.
2.) Use Good Gear: You typically get what you pay for with fishing gear, particularly when it comes to rods, reels, terminal tackle and rain gear. There is no need to feel like you need best of everything, but it’s always a good idea to buy the best fishing gear you can afford.
3.) Line Logic: There are three primary types of fishing line used in bass fishing — monofilament, fluorocarbon and braid.
Monofilament is significantly cheaper than fluorocarbon or braid. It is the best choice for fishing topwater lures and other baits designed to work near the surface, because it floats.
Fluorocarbon has no stretch, provides great sensitivity and is nearly invisible underwater. Fluorocarbon sinks, making it a poor choice for floating lures.
Braided line has zero stretch, superior strength and resists abrasion despite its small diameter. Braid also cuts through grass like a knife. Braid in 50-60 pound test is a good choice for fishing around thick vegetation when you need to overpower fish quickly. Many anglers prefer 10-pound test braid on spinning reels because it’s much easier to manage than other lines.
4.) The Right Gear Ratio: Baitcasting reels come with different gear ratios. The ratio dictates the speed at which the reel gathers line. Some reels are super fast (9.1:1) and others are really slow (5.1:1). A 6.3:1 is a good mid-range speed that works well with multiple lures.
5.) Think Outside the Box: Don’t hesitate to change up when a game plan isn’t working out. A switch in bait style, lure color or target cover/structure could make a huge difference.
6.) Stay Organized: Try to keep baits, hooks, weights and other terminal tackle organized and labeled. You’ll spend more time fishing and less time looking for stuff you can’t find. Plano’s Edge terminal hard box is great choice for keeping weights, hooks and other terminal tackle in one spot.
7.) Learn to Fish a Texas rig: The Texas rig plastic worm has probably fooled more bass over the years than any other lure. If you don’t know how to fish one, learn. Built using a bullet-shaped slip sinker and an offset worm hook, the Texas rig is 100 percent weedless so it can be fished slowly around the thick cover big bass prefer with minimal hang-ups.
8.) Think Light: It’s usually a good idea to use the lightest weight and line you can get away with when Texas rigging in open water. Less weight makes the bait appear more natural, equalling more strikes. It also means less resistance when the fish eats the worm.
9.) Do Some Research: If you are visiting a strange lake, do some research to learn as much as possible about the impoundment ahead of time. The Internet is a great source information about everything from current water conditions and access points to historic fishing patterns, lodging options and the best navigation routes.
10.) Fish As Often as Possible: There is plenty to be learned about bass fishing by reading or attending seminars, but there is no substitute for actual time spent on the water. Fishing helps improve fundamental skills. Experience also is the best teacher when it comes to making good
decisions and learning to adapt to changing conditions.
11.) Become Electronic Savvy - Modern electronics technologies like Downscan, Sidescan and forward-facing sonar have enabled anglers to take their fishing to all new levels. Buy the best electronics you can afford. More importantly, take the time to learn how to use them.
12.) Seek Expert Advice: One of the best ways to flatten the electronics learning curve is to hire an expert for a day on the water. Some fishing guides and tournament pros will hire out to set-up your electronics properly and show you how to use them. You may learn more in a 1/2 day on the water with an expert than you will learn in a week or longer by yourself.
13.) Don’t Be a Fair Weather Fisherman: Some of the very best fishing often occurs as foul weather is approaching, when the atmosphere is unstable and barometric pressure is falling. It’s never a good idea to fish during unsafe conditions, no matter how good the fish are biting. Watch the forecasts and give yourself plenty of time to get off the water before inclement weather hits.
14.) Wind is Your Friend: Lots of anglers head for still water when the wind kicks up. Likewise, they sometimes leave good fishing areas for poor ones. Wind-blown points and shorelines always pack plenty of potential. Wind pushes tiny zooplankton and small organisms against the bank, which in turn attracts shad, minnows and other forage. Bass and other other predators are often quick to follow.
15.) Match the Hatch: Try to use baits and colors that simulate the primary forage on which the bass feed at different times of the year. On Texas lakes, lures that simulate threadfin shad, gizzard shad and bluegills are year-round favorites. During winter and early spring, crawfish imitations that are red, brown or orange in color are the orders of the day.
16.) Hook Smart: The hook is the critical link between you and the fish. Always make sure your hooks are rust free and “sticky” sharp to ensure the best hook penetration.
A good test of hook sharpness is the thumbnail test. Place the hook point on your thumbnail, apply light pressure and attempt to slide the hook left or right. If the point sticks, it’s sharp. If it slides, the point is dull.
17.) Back to School Bass: It’s always a good idea to keep your distance when targeting fish that are chasing shad on the surface. Get too close and you could spook the the fish. Try to keep the boat positioned so you can reach the action with a long cast.
A few more school bass tips to consider:
* Always shut down the big engine at least 100 yards from an active school and use the trolling motor to quietly close gap.
* Don’t leave a spot too quickly if schooling subsides. Often times the action will resume in short order, usually in close proximity to the same area.
* While most surface schoolies will be small, bigger fish will sometimes hang out below the blood bath to pick off dead or wounded shad. Sometimes fishing below the school with a deep diving crankbait, Texas rig worm or jig will produce bigger bites.
* Birds like blue herons and gulls fish for a living. If you see a heron perched on stump it may be there for a reason. Gulls and terns seen hovering over open water can be another good indicator that a feeding frenzy is brewing.
18.) Seasonal Savvy: Bass always follow season patterns. Study these habits and learn how forage species react to changes in the weather, water temperatures, water levels, etc… Find the bait boosts the chances of finding the bass.
19.) Learn to To Read Bed Bass: A bass on a spawning bed can be a tough nut to crack, but not always. Pay close attention to how a bass reacts when the bait gets close to the bed. A fish that constantly swims off and stays gone for several minutes will be way more difficult to catch than one that turns on the bait and circles back quickly.
Stealth is a key when targeting bass on beds. A subtle lure presentation is essential. Cast past the nest and work the bait slowly back to it. Landing the bait on top of the bed will likely spook the fish.
20.) Be Versatile: Every good bass angler has a fishing strength, but the best ones will have several. Learn how to use different styles of lures and how to perform several fishing techniques. The angler who is versatile on the water will be able to catch bass on just about any lake during the course of the year.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
