Best of the best in 16-5A basketball to collide at John A. Gym tonight

Tuesday night's meeting between boys basketball teams from Lufkin and Jacksonville could go a long way in deciding who will earn the District 16-5A championship in about three weeks.
The Panthers (25-3, 3-0), ranked No. 21 in the latest Texas Association of basketball Coaches Class 5A Poll, are set to invade John Alexander Gymnasium for a 7:30 p.m. affair.
Jacksonville will enter the contest fresh off of handing Huntsville its first district loss on the Hornets' home court in five years. The Tribe sailed past Huntsville, 72-52, on Friday to garner its 20th win of the season against only four losses.
With wins over Tyler High, Nacogdoches and Huntsville, Jacksonville is also 3-0 in conference play.
Neither the Panthers or the Indians have tasted defeat in nearly a month — Lufkin's last defeat came at the hands of Cypress Falls, the No. 13-ranked team in Class 6A, back on Dec. 29, 2021, while the Tribe's last setback came two days earlier, when Spring-Legacy School of Sports Science stopped the Indians in the Wagstaff Classic at Tyler Junior College.
Max Preps has Lufkin ranked No. 56 in Texas and No. 12 in Class 5A.
Jacksonville checks in at No. 84 in the Lone Star state according to the folks at Max Preps and ranks No. 20 in Class 5-A.
The Indians have defeated their district rivals by an average of 15.1 points while the Panthers have won their district skirmishes by an average of 27.5 points.
The John A. Gymnasium is expected to have a playoff vibe going on Tuesday night and the Indians are hoping for a large and vocal crowd to spur them on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.