Bevy of county prep athletes selected for FCA all-star teams

TYLER — The Northeast Texas Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athlete's Heart of a Champion all-star games will feature a robust number of student athletes from Jacksonville, Rusk, Bullard, Troup and Brook Hill schools later this year.
The draft took place on Sunday in Tyler to stock the rosters for football, baseball, softball and soccer (boys and girls) all-star contests.
Kade Verden, a Lamar University signee, and Luke Williams of Bullard will play for the Red team in the June 4 all-star football game, which will be played at Christus-Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Rusk's Heston Kelly, a Stephen F. Austin State University signee, Kaden Mahoney and Jovany Zavalla, both of Troup, will be suiting up for the Red team.
Brook Hill-standout Nick LaRocca was picked to play on the Blue squad.
Jacksonville head baseball coach Branson Washburn will be piloting the Blue team in the June 3 all-star game, which will be played at the Whitehouse High School Baseball Complex.
Tribe Baseball's Jerrod Dickerson and Diego Munoz were drafted by the Blue team, as was Will Dixon, a Stephen F. Austin State University signee, of Rusk High School.
The Red team roster includes Kansas Wesleyan University-signee Mason Cirkel and Wade Williams, who are Rusk Eagles.
The all-star softball game will also be played at Whitehouse High School on June 3.
Troup standout and McNeese State University signee, Lindsay Davis, was chosen to play for the Red team.
The Blue team, which is coached by Julie Murry of Bullard High, includes Lady Panthers Berlyn Grossman, Addison Hooker, Kenzie King and Kaylee Paul.
Jacksonville's Julianna Harwell, who will be playing for Oklahoma Wesleyan University later this year, and Troup's Jessie Minnix are also included on the Blue unit.
The soccer all-star games are slated for June 11 at Tyler Junior College's Pat Hartley Field.
In the girl's all-star game, Jaden Jeter and Emily Clark from Bullard High have been drafter by the Blue team coaches, as has Jacksonville's Taylor Gutierrez.
The Red team will feature Bullard High standouts Carley Pawlak, Milley Bryan and Jaylynn Wildt and Michelle Medellin from Jacksonville.
Bullard head girls soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey will be an assistant coach for the Red squad.
Jacksonville High-graduate Jason Lawless, who is the head boys soccer coach at Lindale, will be managing the boy's Blue all-star team.
Among the players that Lawless drafted were Josh Collins from Brook Hill and David Maldonado of Jacksonville.
Bullard's Landon Jackson was selected for the Red team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.