Bevy of local and area standouts selected to play in NETX FCA all-star tilts

Bevy of local and area standouts to play in NETX FCA all-star tilts
From staff reports
TYLER — Many of the local and area high school senior standouts will be playing in an assortment of Northeast Texas Chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes all-star games in early June.
Rosters were made being a recent draft system.
The FCA Heart of a Champion Bowl will take place at Lobo Stadium in Longview on June 3.
As previously announced, Bullard head football coach Scott Callaway will be serving as one of the coordinators.
Jacksonville head football coach Jason Holman will be an assistant coach on the Blue team.
The Red squad will be coached by Troup head football coach Sam Wells. His staff will include Troup assistant coaches Jordan Blackman (offensive coordinator), Jay Brashear (defensive coordinator) and Rusk head football coach Thomas Sitton.
Locals picked for the Blue roster included Khalil Reagan (Alto), Dre Diles (Jacksonville), Kaden Franklin (Jacksonville) and Ryan McCown (Jacksonville).
The Red roster includes a trio of student-athletes from Rusk: Brailen Trawick, David Kennedy and Elijah Ward and two young men from Troup; Kevin Pierce II and Mason Stroud.
Jackson Duplichain of Alto and Bullard Panther Mickey Ray were also drafted for service on the Red team.
On June 2 the all-star baseball and softball games will be played at locations to be announced.
Tanner Stainbeck of Bullard has been selected to play on the Blue team.
The Red team, which includes Brook Hill head baseball coach Jerry Courtney as one of the assistant coaches, will feature Peighton Vargas from Rusk and Brook Hill's Cade Chesley.
Softballers Halle Duplichain (Alto), Callie Bailey (Bullard), Hadison Fults (Bullard), Claire Gill (Jacksonville), Isabel Torres (Rusk) and Tara Wells (Troup) were chosen to suit up for the Blue team.
Boys and girls soccer will stage their respective all-star games on June 10, at locations to be announced.
Bullard head girls soccer coach Tiffany Cooksey will be working as an assistant coach for the Red team, which will include Chloie Howard and Maddie Carlile from Bullard.
Bethany Lavender (The Brook Hill School) and Teagan Graul (Bullard) will be included on the Blue team.
On the boys side, Roberto Munoz of Jacksonville has been picked to play on the Red outfit.
All-star cheerleaders include Halle Duplichain (Alto), Kyndall Dixon (Alto) and Lexie Walsworth (Bullard).
