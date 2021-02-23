BH Guard to head to playoffs after topping Grace, 50-35

TYLER — Joseph Johnson scored 13 points, hauled in seven rebounds, collected four steals and two assists to help send Brook Hill to a 50-35 triumph over Grace Community on Monday.
Brook Hill (18-4, 5-2) will next see action at home on Friday where they will open post season play by challenging an opponent to be determined.
Other players' making significant contributions for the Guard included TyJuan Cannon with 12 points, Preston Hardee with nine and Chandler Fletcher, who chipped in eight.
William Roberts amassed seven rebounds and scored four points for Brook Hill.
After holding the Cougars to four points in the first quarter, Brook Hill enjoyed a 23-15 advantage at the break.
