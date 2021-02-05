BH Soccer Report: Guard beat Brighter Horizons; ladies lose to Grace

Brook Hill doubled up Brighter Horizons, 4-2, with Pastor Perez and Zakhar Zopolskyy knocking in two goals each.
Josh Collins and Zopolskyy picked up two assists each for Brook Hill, who improved to 11-1 with the win.
Guard goal keeper Itaru Fukushima collected eight saves in the match.
Brook Hills's next action will come in the playoffs. The opponent and additional details regarding the match are to be announced.
Despite being tripped by by Grace Community, 5-1, on Friday the Lady Guard (10-3) earned the district championship.
Milissa Kay put the ball into the net for the lady Guard, with Belle Reed earning an assist.
Lady Guard keeper Kaniyah Hill garnered nine saves.
The Brook Hill ladies will also be taking part in the TAPPS state playoffs, with post season details to be announced.
