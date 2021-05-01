Bi-district Blowout: Troup smokes ND 12-0; Davis throws a no-hitter

Troup came up with a spot-on effort in pitching, hitting and in fielding to eliminate New Diana from post season play on a gray and wet Saturday afternoon at LeTourneau University in Longview.
The Lady Eagles mauled the Lady Eagles, 12-0 to win the Class 3A, Region II best-of-3 bi-district series, 2-0. Troup slammed New Diana, 19-0 on Thursday evening.
The Lady Tigers (25-2), ranked No. 2 in the state, move on to play either Mount Vernon or Queen City in the Area round late next week.
Mt. Vernon led the series,1-0, going into Saturday night's game(s).
Junior Lindsay Davis tossed a no-hitter (5 innings, run-rule) against New Diana. She struck out 13 and walked one.
The Lady Tigers amassed 13 hits in the game, with Davis collecting three of the Lady Tiger hits.
She had a triple, double and single and drove in a run.
Maddy Griffin, a junior, stroked a pair of triples and knocked in a run while senior Mia Beason clubbed a triple and had a base hit to go along with two RBI.
Other noteworthy efforts were had by Jessie Minnix (2-1Bs, 2 RBI), Karsyn Williamson (2-1Bs), Bailey Blanton (1B, 2 RBI) and Sarah Neel (2 RBI).
Troup scored four times in the fifth inning and plated three runs in both the first and third segments.
Defensively, the Lady Eagles didn't commit an error.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.