Bi-district playoff previews: Rusk to take on No. 2 Gilmer in Tyler

Jacksonville, TX (75766)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm this afternoon. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 50. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.