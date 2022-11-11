Bi-district playoff previews: Rusk to take on No. 2 Gilmer in Tyler

Post season play is scheduled to get under way tonight for football teams from Rusk, Troup and Brook Hill.
Rusk is scheduled to face Gilmer, ranked No. 2 in the state, in a Class 4A-II bi-district test that will get under way at 7:30 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Francis Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The Eagles opened their season by going 4-1, but finished up 2-3 and will carry a 6-4 record into the game.
Rusk is the fourth-place team out of District 8-4A-II.
The undefeated (9-0) Buckeyes won their district championship.
Gilmer has outscored its opponents by an average score of 45-15 this season.
Although they have only faced off a handful of times, Rusk's last win over Gilmer came in 1963.
Rebel Stadium in Ore City will be hosting a Class 3A Bi-district game between Troup and Hooks at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Tigers will being a 6-4 worksheet into the gam, and are the fourth place team out of their district.
Hooks is 8-2 overall. The Hornets strolled through district undefeated.
Both teams feature solid running games. Senior Kevin Pierce of Troup averages right at seven yards a carry while Hooks' Keyshawn Walls, a junior, is averaging 7.8 yards per scamper.
The Troup-Hooks winner will advance to the area round and will face either Harmony or New Waverly late next week.
Brook Hill (5-5), the third place outfit from TAPPS Division III, District 2 will journey to Fort Worth to play Lake Country Christian's Eagles on their home field.
The Eagles are 9-1 overall and are the TAPPS Division III, District 1 runner-up.
The Guard will come into the contest with confidence after winning its final two regular season encounters by a combined score of 112-26.
Lake Country Christian is averaging 37 points a game while allowing an average of 23 points.
On the flip side, the Guard are scoring 38 points a night on average and are giving up 24 points a game.
A Brook Hill victory this evening would advance the Guard to the area round where it would face either Dallas Christian or Covenant Christian.
