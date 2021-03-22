Bi-district soccer: (Girls) JHS to host PT, Bullard vs. Pitt slated for Friday

Girl's soccer teams representing Jacksonville High School and Bullard High School, will open post season play on Friday night.
Jacksonville (16-1-2), the District 16-5A champion, will host Pine Tree (11-7-2), the fourth-place representative out of District 15-5A.
Head coach Colten McCown's Maidens beat the Lady Pirates, 1-0, when the two schools played on Jan. 19 at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
A Class 4A, Region II, bi-district match will pit the District 14-4A-champion Bullard Lady Panthers against Pittsburg's Lady Pirates, who came in fourth place in District 14-4A.
That match is slated to get under way at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Gladewater High School.
Bullard, coached by Tiffany Cooksey, is 19-2-1.
Both the Maidens and the Lady Panthers have had tremendous success this year despite the fact that each team has only three seniors.
