Big first half results in Tigers breezing by Carlisle, 74-55

TROUP — Troup parlayed a 44-27 halftime lead into a 74-55 romp over Carlisle's Indians on Friday night at Tiger Gymnasium.
Bracey Cover had the hot hand from long distance for Troup. He sank seven triples to lead the Tigers (5-2) in scoring with 23 points.
Also scoring in double figures for the Maroon and White was Clayton Vickers with 15 points and Easton Haugeberg, who chipped in 12.
Blake Wood scored nine points and Matthew Castillo had eight for the Tigers.
The Indians' Micha Rigdon was the game's top point maker with 27.
Troup also won the junior varsity game, defeating Carlisle, 52-18.
The Tigers will entertain Beckville on Tuesday. The JV game is set to tip-off at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity tilt at 6:15 p.m.
