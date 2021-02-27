Big track and field week upcoming at JHS

Howard Cook Field at Jacksonville High School will be buzzing with activity late next week.
Beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday (March 4) with the field events, the facility will be hosting the O'Dell Relays, which will bring together middle school track and field teams from around the area.
Tickets can be purchased on-line for $3.00.
The following day the annual Tribe Relays (varsity and junior varsity divisions) are scheduled to take place.
The day will commence with field events, starting at 1 p.m.
Admission, which can be obtained on-line, is $4.00 per person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.