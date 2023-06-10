GLADEWATER - Logan Cook of Alto is in the midst of a good week on the PRCA pro rodeo trails, and it could even be a great week with a strong ride in Coleman, Texas tonight (and a little cowboy luck).
Cook currently is in 23rd place in the world saddle bronc standings with winning totaling $30,323.
The week started with a bang when Cook finished in second place at Silks & Spurs Extreme Broncs out in Gillette, Wyoming. His ride netted him $3,440, which is the most he has won since winning first place at a rodeo in Mercedes, Texas in March.
Cook currently sits in third place in the Ponca City (Okla.) 101 Wild West Rodeo, which is set to wrap up tonight.
On Friday night, Cook was back in East Texas where he scored a solid 84.5 for his ride, which has him tied for first place (along with Ryder Sanford) at the Gladewater Round-up Rodeo, which also concludes Saturday night.
Cook is scheduled for one more ride this week, as he will be competing in the Coleman PRCA Rodeo later today.
