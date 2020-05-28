Big XII Conference announces dates for student-athletes to return

Football players will be allowed to resume workouts at campus athletic facilities and will have access to support personnel for voluntary conditioning and training exercises beginning on June 15, according to the Big XII Conference.
Athletes that take part in the remainder of the fall sports (volleyball, soccer, cross country) will be allowed back on July 1.
The start date for spring and winter sports is July 15.
The phased approach is designed to permit gradual adoption of best practices for mitigation of COVID-19 as well as ensuring a safe environment and appropriately prepared facilities.
