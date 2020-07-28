Big XII determined to start football season on time

The Big 12 has been the conference most publicly determined to try to play all its games. “We decided a long time ago that if we were going to go away from our regular schedule that we would need to be forced into it by the circumstances, by the situation that was there,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “And so far we haven’t been forced into it.”
Instead of delaying the start of the season, the Big 12 is taking the opposite approach, moving the start up to create more open dates for potential makeup games. Kansas has scheduled Southern Illinois (a replacement for another Football Championship Subdivision school) for Aug. 29. Oklahoma also pushed its game against Missouri State to the so-called Week Zero. There have been reports that TCU will play on Aug. 29 against UNLV in the first game at the new NFL stadium in Las Vegas. Both the Horned Frogs and Rebels had games against California canceled when the Pac-12 scrapped nonconference games.
Other early-season games include Southern Illinois at Kansas on Aug. 29 and West Virginia at Florida State (Atlanta), South Dakota at Iowa State, Texas Tech at UTEP. Buffalo at Kansas State and South Florida at Texas on Sept. 5.
The following day Baylor's Bears are slated to take on the Ole Miss Rebels at NRG Stadium in Houston.
