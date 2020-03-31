Big XII gives the green light for virtual meetings

AUSTIN — Virtual meetings have been approved for use in the Big XII Conference.
On Sunday evening league officials decided that for the next 60 days virtual meetings may be conducted for up to two hours per week.
The new policy gives athletic departments a plan of action to safely stay connected to its student-athletes in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The meetings must be led by the head coach of a sport, or one of the full-tine assistant coaches on staff.
Film study, technical and tactical discussions are examples of things that can be covered in the virtual sessions.
In mid March the Big XII and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) decided to not allow any type of meetings as a part of their initial coronavirus ban on athletic activities.
The SEC announced last week that it is now permitting virtual instruction and video conferencing between coaches and student-athletes for up to two hours per week.
The Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference and the Pac-12 are among a group of conferences that have been allowing video conferences since mid March.
