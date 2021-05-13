Big XII Softball: Jordyn Whitaker named to all-freshman team

AUSTIN — Jacksonville High School-product Jordyn “JY” Whitaker is one of 10 young ladies that have been named to the All-Big XII Freshman Team.
Whitaker, a designated player and outfielder, is batting .333 through 35 games. She has smacked three home runs and has driven in 14 runs and has an on base percentage of .481.
Other Longhorns named to the elite squad include J.J. Smith and Alyssa Washington.
The Longhorns (38-9) will open play in the Phillips 66 Big XII Championship at 11 a.m. Friday by facing Oklahoma State. At 2 p.m. the Longhorns will play Iowa State.
The championship tournament is being played in Oklahoma City.
Whitaker was coached by Brittney Batten at Jacksonville.
