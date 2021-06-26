Billie Walley joins Brook Hill coaching staff

BULLARD — Long time Rusk High School head volleyball coach Billie Walley is the newest member of The Brook Hill School coaching staff.
Walley, who recently retired from the Rusk Independent School District, started her new job as Girl's Coordinator at Brook Hill earlier this month.
“I am excited about being at Brook Hill,” Walley said. “It is a different environment. Being a college preparatory program, we have students from all over the world who come to Brook Hill.”
Walley said that she will remain actively involved in working with the student athletes on a daily basis.
“I will be assistant volleyball coach, assistant (girls) basketball coach and I will be helping coach softball (in some capacity),” Walley said.
In the past seven seasons as the leader of the Rusk volleyball program, Walley's teams averaged 19 wins a year and were a perrennial playoff participants.
The 2017 team posted a 31-9 record and advanced four rounds deep in the state Class 4A playoffs.
“It was hard to leave Rusk,” Walley said. “But it makes me feel good to know that there are good players coming up in the system at Rusk.”
At Brook Hill Walley will be partnered with Lady Guard head volleyball coach Kylie Stewart, who is in her first year at the helm of the Lady Guard program.
“I'm enjoying working with Coach Stewart and I am looking forward to the season,” Walley said.
Walley said that she is eager to grow into her new role at Brook Hill and to be able too share her wisdom and coaching knowledge with the young ladies.
