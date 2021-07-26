Birmingham Forest Father-Son Challenge coming up on Sat.

RUSK — The annual Birmingham Forest Golf Club Father-Son Challenge is scheduled to be played at 9 a.m. on Saturday at the course, which is located at 875 Copeland St. in Rusk.
The entry fee is $50 per team, with carts available for $20 per team.
Trophies will be awarded to the winners in each flight. In addition, prizes will be presented to those who win the Closest to the Hole contests.
A loaded baked potato bar will be available and team pictures will be taken.
For more information, or to register, phone The Pro Shop (903) 683-9518.
