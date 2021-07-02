Birmingham Forest Golf Club in midst of busy week

RUSK — The Raiborn family is making sure that there are plenty of opportunities for golfers at Birmingham Forest Golf Club in Rusk this Independence Day week.
The competition at the Thursday Morning Scramble was just about as hot as a July 4th firecracker, with two teams ending up tied for first place.
C.R. Peters, Buddy Hauk, James Foster and Don Goff made up one of the top teams, with Bryan Howell, James Nunn, Sam Threadgill, David Garland and Mark Jones completing the second team.
Closets to the Pen winners were Carl Haddon and Bryan Howell.
Beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Birmingham Forest will be conducting its annual 4th of July Scramble.
For more information, or to sign up for the scramble, phone The Pro Shop (903) 683-9518.
Birmingham Forest Golf Club is located at 875 Copeland St. in Rusk.
