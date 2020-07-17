BIRMINGHAM FOREST GOLF: Coach Hubbard leads his team to a thrilling win

RUSK — Jereme Hubbard's shot for the ages led his team (Hubbard, Jacob Agnew, Paige Holland and Luke McNeal) to a incredible one-stroke victory in Birmingham Forest Golf Club's Wednesday Scramble.
Playing from the back tees, three teams were tied for first place at minus-4, with only the eventual winning team still on the course.
With a rare four team playoff looming, Team Hubbard, Agnew, Holland and McNeal went to work on attempting to secure the win on the final hole, a 180-yard, par 3 left.
Hubbard proved up for the challenge by sinking a long putt for birdie, which enabled his team to claim the win in dramatic fashion.
Hubbard and Agnew are basketball coaches at The Brook Hill School in Bullard.
Meanwhile, Konner Gayle won Closest to the Hole on No. 15.
