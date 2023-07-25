Birmingham Golf in Rusk offers 2 weekly scrambles

RUSK – Birmingham Golf in Rusk is continuing to host two scrambles each week.
At 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday evening a scramble will take place and at 9 a.m. on Wednesday mornings the facility, located in the heart of Rusk, will have another scramble.
Entry into the Tuesday scrambles is $20 and includes the entry fee, Closest to the Pin contest, skins and cart fee.
The entry fee for the morning scrambles is $10 for members ($15 with cart) and $15 for non-members ($20 with cart).
For more information, or to register for a scramble, phone the Pro Shop (903) 683-9518.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.