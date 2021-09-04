Blain throws 2 TD passes in Bullard's loss to Caddo Mills

CADDO MILLS — The Foxes from Caddo Mills uncorked a formidable aerial attack in recording a 44-20 decision over Bullard at Ed Lockhart Stadium on Friday night.
Bullard (0-2), who makes the short journey to Troup (2-0) next week, led, 7-6, in the first quarter when quarterback Blake Blaine dialed up Clifford Douglas for a 28-yard touchdown. Beaux Christian tacked on the point after touchdown.
Late in the first half Christian had a 6-yard touchdown catch from Blaine, which cut the Caddo Mills lead to 38-14 at intermission.
Caddo Mills outscored Bullard 14-0 in the third quarter to seal the deal.
The Panthers' final score came on a 1-yard gallop by Elijah Bohling in the fourth period.
Caddo Mills had 480 total yards to Bullard's 277, with 398 of that coming through the air.
Blaine went 8-10-0 for 115 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers.
Douglas (6-132, 1 TD) was Bullard's top pass catcher.
The Panther's top rusher was Steve Kemp (13-34).
Each team had one turnover in the game.
