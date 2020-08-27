Blanton, Eastman combine for 18 kills, Troup drops Henderson 3-1

HENDERSON — Bailey Blanton and Jaycee Eastman amassed nine kills apiece to help propel Troup to a 3-1 win over Henderson at Lion Gymnasium in Henderson on Tuesday.
Eastman also added seven digs on the defensive side.
After falling 21-25 to the Lady Lions in the first set, the Lady Tigers came back with a vengeance and won three-consecutive games (25-20, 25-17, 25-22) to earn the victory.
Sarah Neel had eight assists and three service aces for Troup and Avery Thibodeau paced the Lady Tigers with 15 digs.
Tara Wells pitched in eight assists, while Jessie Minnix collected two blocks.
Troup (2-5) has a 4:30 p.m. date with Big Sandy on Friday at Tiger Gymnasium.
