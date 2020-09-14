Blanton sparks Troup spikers to win over West Rusk

NEW LONDON — Troup evened its district record at 1-1 following a 3-1 victory over West Rusk on Saturday in New London.

The Lady Raiders opened up on fire, defeating Troup 25-10 in the first game. The Lady Tigers rebounded by winning three-straight sets, by the scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-20, to nail down the win.

Bailey Blanton had 12 kills, four aces and five digs to aid the winning effort.

Sam Eastman (10 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces, 3 digs) gave a solid account, as did Jessie Minnix (7 kills, 3 aces).

Leading the Lady Tigers in digs was Avery Thibodeau.

 

