Blanton sparks Troup spikers to win over West Rusk

NEW LONDON — Troup evened its district record at 1-1 following a 3-1 victory over West Rusk on Saturday in New London.
The Lady Raiders opened up on fire, defeating Troup 25-10 in the first game. The Lady Tigers rebounded by winning three-straight sets, by the scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-20, to nail down the win.
Bailey Blanton had 12 kills, four aces and five digs to aid the winning effort.
Sam Eastman (10 kills, 4 blocks, 3 aces, 3 digs) gave a solid account, as did Jessie Minnix (7 kills, 3 aces).
Leading the Lady Tigers in digs was Avery Thibodeau.
