Blanton sparks Troup to a 3-1 win over All Saints

TYLER - Bailey Blanton recorded 14 kills and 16 digs, both team highs, on Tuesday night when Troup topped All Saints 3-1 in Tyler.
The Lady Trojans opened the match by getting the best of Troup, 25-22, in the opening set, but the Lady Tigers found their grove and won three-straight matches (25-16, 25-19, 25-23) to come away with the triumph.
The win moved the Lady Tigers to 7-4 on the year.
Chloie Haugeberg and Qhenja Jordan added five kills apiece for Troup. Haugeberg also had six digs, four service aces and a block while Jordan recorded 10 assists.
Tara Wells led the visitors with 21 assists and Karsyn Williamson contributed 13 digs.
Blanton rounded out her evening with three blocks.
Troup is scheduled to play in the West Rusk Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.
