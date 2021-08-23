Blanton's double-double leads to Troup win over Big Sandy

TROUP — Bailey Blanton led Troup with 12 kills and 17 assists as the Lady Tigers pressed out a 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 26-13, 26-24) decision over Big Sandy on Friday at Tiger Gymnasium.
Other offensive leaders for the Lady Tigers (6-4) were Jessie Minnix with 10 kills and Jaycee Eastman who pitched in seven.
Tara Wells paced the Lady Tigers with 18 assists to compliment her six digs.
Karsyn Williamson had 14 digs, while Chloie Haugeberg came up with seven digs and supplied three blocked shots.
Troup will host Henderson beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday with the freshman match. The junior varsity and varsity tilts will follow.
