Blinn defeats Jacksonville College in regional semi-finals

SHREVEPORT, La — Blinn College halted Jacksonville College's post-season march on Friday night in Shreveport, La. (Centenary Gold Dome) where the Buccaneers knocked off the Jaguars 91-83 in a semi-final game in the NJCAA Region XIV Championship Tournament.
JC ends the year with an 18-13 record in head coach Louis Turcott's first season at the helm.
Blinn went on to lose to Angelina College, 87-73, in Saturday's championship game.
The Bucs wraps up the campaign at 23-10.
Blinn flipped the script from its last meeting against JC on Feb. 8 in Jacksonville, where JC eked out a 91-90 win on a night that saw Nicholas Gazelas explode for 27 points and the Jags clean up at the free throw line.
In Saturday's fray the Bucs held Gazelas to seven points while draining 33-44 (75-percent) from the charity line.
Conversely, JC made 15-19 (78.9-percent) from the line.
Blinn led 40-35 at halftime, with the two clubs running neck-and-neck, until the Bucs made a closing surge in the last 5:00 to pull away from the Jags, who entered the tournament seeded ninth.
Henry Hampton scored 20 points, pulled down six rebounds and collected six assists to lead JC. Hampton, a sophomore from Houston via NW Kansas Tech, was named to the All-Tournament team as a reward for his efforts.
Braxton Lovings and Dancell Leter added 11 points each for the Jags, while LaMarcus Donahue knocked down eight points and hauled in 10 rebounds.
Blinn's A.J. Rainey poured in a team-high 20 points.
