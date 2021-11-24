Bluebonnet 4-H Club hosting cornhole tourney in downtown Rusk on Sat.

RUSK — The Bluebonnet 4-H Club will be hosting a cornhole tournament in downtown Rusk on Saturday.
The entry fee is $25.00 per team, with a 50-percent cash prize being awarded to the winning team.
Registration will start at 10 a.m., with the tournament slated to commence at 11 a.m.
The tournament format will be double elimination.
Participants should bring their own cornhole board.
In addition to cornhole, there will be a car show taking place, shopping and entertainment provided by locals.
Come hungry and plan on visiting the food trucks that will be in the square, or dine at one of several restaurants that are located downtown.
For more information phone Leilani Sales (903) 683-4242.
