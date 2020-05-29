Boston Marathon canceled for first time in its history

Coronavirus has managed to do something that nothing else has ever been able to do.
For the first time in its 124-year history, the Boston Marathon will not be run this year.
The race was originally supposed to have taken place in April, and was delayed until Sept. 14.
On Thursday, race organizers said that the 2020 marathon would not take place.
Those having registered for the April 2020 race will be offered a full refund and can instead participate in a virtual Boston Marathon.
