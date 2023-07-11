Both Alto teams win state tournament openers

Monday proved to be a good night for Alto youth baseball squads as both of Alto's Texas Teenage Baseball/Softball Association (TTAS) state tournament qualifiers posted victories to kick off the week.
The 8U Coach Pitch Astros beat the Ennis Express, the host team.
Team Alto now has a date with the Grand Saline Orioles on Tuesday night. The Alto-Grand Saline winner will move on to test either the Buffalo Bison or the Edgewood Hard Knox at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The loser will face the Valley Mills Eagles at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Alto Jackets were successful in their opener in the 15U State Tournament where they polished off Latexo's Tigers.
Alto will take on the Grapeland Sandies, who drew a first round bye, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
An Alto win will send the Jackets to a 5:30 p.m. game on Wednesday against the Buffalo Bison.
The Alto-Grapeland loser will play either Latexo or Elkhart at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The 15U TTAS State Tournament is being held in Elkhart.
