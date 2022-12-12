Both Brook Hill basketball teams ranked No. 10 in latest TABC polls

The Brook Hill Guard and Lady Guard are both ranked No. 10 in this week's Texas Association of Basketball Coaches TAPPS 4A polls.
The Guard (7-1) won the Huntington Integra Classic over the weekend and will be playing in the Martins Mill Tournament starting on Thursday.
The Lady Guard are sitting at 12-7 after winning two of its three games in its own tournament late last week.
Brook Hill beat Greenville Pioneer Tech, 48-9, and walloped Big Sandy, 61-22. The Lady Guard also fell to Troup, 29-26.
