Both New Summerfield XC squads advance to state

HUNTSVILLE — Both the New Summerfield Hornets and Lady Hornets finished in second place at the Class 2A Region III Cross Country Championships on Tuesday in Huntsville.
The three-mile boy's race and the two-mile run for the girls took place at Ken Barr Ross Memorial Park.
Each team now advances to the Class 2A State Championships, to be run in Round Rock on Nov. 24.
BOYS
Ary Hernandez of New Summerfield was the first person to cross the finish line. Hernandez was timed in 17:20 (three miles) and finished 31.50 seconds in front of the runner up.
Christian Hernandez finished 11th after posting a time of 18:38 and Marco Uribe came in 13th, stopping the watch on 18:41.
Bryan Zavala (19:15) and Jose Sanchez (19:43) came in 22nd and 30th, respectively, for the Hornets.
Competing, but not factoring into the team's points total was Ramiro Mendoza (47th) and Eleazar Saurez (49th).
Tenaha chalked up 54 points to win the top spot in the team standings, with the Hornets having 63 points.
Scoring 98 points, Douglass came in third place.
The field consisted of 111 student athletes.
GIRLS
Team New Summerfield logged 124 points to finish in second place in the team standings, behind only Union Grove (64).
Groveton came in third place with 129 points.
Karis Dieterich of Axtell won the race, finishing the two-miler in a time of 12:57.
A 24th-place effort by Jennifer Aguilar (14:48) was the top time for the Lady Hornets.
Esmarelda Luna (14:59) came in 33rd place, followed by Leslie Deanda (15:10) in 41st place.
Rounding things out for New Summerfield was Evelyn Rangel (46th, 15:20) and Abigail Hernandez (58th, 15:39).
Zuliemy Torres (74th) and Selena Torres (99th) also competed for the Lady Hornets, but did not factor into the team's point total.
A total of 131 runners competed in the race.
