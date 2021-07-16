Boxing: Jerrion Campbell to fight in Tyler on Saturday

TYLER — Jerrion Campbell, a graduate of Jacksonville High School and a former Fightin' Indian football player, will be included on a boxing card that will take place on Saturday night in Tyler.
Roy Jones Knockout Boxing Promotions will be presenting “Tyler Has Talent”, which is scheduled to get under way at 7 p.m. at the Eagle Event Center (2900 Old Henderson Highway, Tyler).
Pugilists hailing from Tyler, Longview and Jacksonville are schedule to fight.
General admission tickets range from $50-$65 for select seating. Ringside seats are available for $200. Tickets will be available at the door.
The weigh-in will take place at 5 p.m. Friday at the Legion of B.O.O.M. Boxing Gym, 12095 Spur 364 Unit 1110, Tyler.
