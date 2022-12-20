Boy's Basketball: Alto finds the going tough in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE – Alto ran up against a determined bunch of Shelbyville Dragons on Friday night in Shelbyville where the home teach scratched out a 59-47 victory.
The Dragons moved to 10-2 with the win while the Yellowjackets now stand at 5-7 going into the Christmas break.
Rashawn Mumphrey fired in 18 points to lead Alto offensively.
Keegan Davis knocked in six points to compliment his eight rebounds while Jay Benton chipped in six points.
Other Jackets that had noteworthy efforts included Jackson Duplichain (5 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals) and Zack Battle (6 rebounds, 2 blocked shots).
The Mean Sting hoopsters will be back in action on Dec. 30 when they travel to New Summerfield.
