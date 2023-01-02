Boy's Basketball: Alto loses district opener to New Summerfield

NEW SUMMERFIELD - Alto lost its district opener, falling 56-31 to New Summerfield on Friday at the New Summerfield Coliseum.
Keegan Davis led Alto in scoring by firing in 11 points while Jackson Duplichain scored seven. Rashawn Mumphrey ended up with four points.
Elijah Lacy hauled in five rebounds for the Yellowjackets (5-8, 0-1).
New Summerfield is now 15-4 overall, 1-0 in conference play.
Alto will host Overton at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The game will be the Yellowjackets' first game ever on Devonte Mumphrey Memorial Court.
Devonte Mumphrey passed away during an Alto basketball early last year. The Alto ISD dedicated the court at its new arena in his memory.
