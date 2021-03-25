Boys Basketball: Alto's Mumphrey named 22-2A Newcomer of the Year

Devonte Mumphrey, a freshman at Alto High School, has been voted as the District 22-2A Newcomer of the Year.
Senior Kevin Blanton represented the Yellowjackets on the All-22-2A first team, while Jay Pope, also a senior, was a second team choice.
A pair of Alto sophomore, Jackson Duplichain and Rashawn Mumphrey, were named to the honorable mention squad.
In addition to Alto, District 22-2A includes Cushing, Douglass, Garrison, Mount Enterprise, New Summerfield and Woden.
