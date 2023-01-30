Boy's Basketball: Brook Hill moves into top five; Panthers jump up a notch

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, including the
following counties and parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead,
Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Union. In Louisiana,
Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant,
Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River,
Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp,
Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches,
Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur
and Wood.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Areas of rain will develop and begin to spread east across
the region by mid to late morning Tuesday, and persist
through much of the day Thursday before diminishing from west
to east. Some of this rain may changeover to freezing rain at
times across the western sections of East Texas into portions
of Southwest Arkansas. Grounds remain very saturated in wake
of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week,
with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in
excess of flood stage. Additional rainfall amounts of one to
three inches, with isolated higher amounts, are expected
through Thursday afternoon. This additional rainfall will
quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and
possibly result in additional flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
