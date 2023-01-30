Boy's Basketball: Brook Hill moves into top five; Panthers jump up a notch

The Brook Hill Guard (17-6) moved up to No. 5 in the latest Texas Association of Basketball Coaches TAPPS Class 4 poll, which was released on Monday.

Brook Hill won its district regular season championship last week by going through conference play undefeated.

The teams ahead of the Guard in the rankings are: Lubbock Trinity Christian School (21-6), Houston St. Thomas Episcopal (18-6), Austin Brentwood Christian (21-7) and Arlington Grace Prep Academy (17-8).

The Bullard Panthers (23-4) are ranked No. 5 in UIL Class 4A this week. The Panthers, who are 5-0 in District 18-4A, open the second round of league play by visiting Jacksonville at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

