Boy's Basketball: Brook Hill, Rusk to head to Martins Mill for the weekend

The Brook Hill Guard and the Rusk Eagles are two of the 19 teams that will be playing in the Bryan Mewbourne Invitational at Martin Mills High School beginning on Thursday.
The three day tournament features a stellar field, with nine of the teams being state ranked in either Class 2A, 1A or TAPPS.
The Guard (7-1), ranked No. 10 in TAPPS Class 4A, will begin its run in Martins Mill at 5 p.m. on Thursday when they face Tatum (4-6) at O'Neal Weaver Gym.
A Brook Hill win and the Guard would play at 9:30 a.m. on Fri. Should the Orange and Navy lose, they will play at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Rusk is slated to go up against Joaquin at 11 a.m. at the Old Gym. The winner of that game will square off against Lipan at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.