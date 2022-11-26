Boy's Basketball: Bullard moves to 7-2 after beating Marshall 65-45

WHITEHOUSE - Bullard pounded Marshall, 65-45, on Friday in the annual Whitehouse-Tyler Association of Basketball Officials Classic.
The Panthers are off to a 7-2 start.
Bullard went 4-0, collecting victories over Mabank Port Aransas, Waelder and Neches to win the championship of the Port Aransas Tournament last weekend.
This past Tuesday evening the Panthers steamrolled Chireno, 81-44, at Panther Gymnasium.
Bullard's next action will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the Panthers visit Crockett (3-1).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.