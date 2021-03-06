Boys Basketball: Carlisle has 5 men named to All 21-AA team

Heading the list of players voted onto the All-21-AA Basketball team from Carlisle High School is league Most Valuable Player Matthew Rigdon.
Rigdon averaged 27 points and 10 rebounds a game for the Indians. He also had a nice touch from beyond the arc where he sank 75 3-pointers.
First team selections from Carlisle include Griff Rigdon (18 ppg., 68 3-pointers) and Brett Roland (11 ppg, 7rpg, 7apg and 33 3-pointers).
Named to the honorable mention list is Carlos Deleon and Zaryus Sheppard.
Academic All-District lauds were earned by Carlos Deleon (98 grade point average), Xaryus Sheppard (93 GPA) and Brett Roland (92 GPA).
The Indians are coached by Jerrod Roland.
