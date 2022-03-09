Boys basketball: Cover, Davis earn spots on All-16-3A first team

TROUP - District 16-3A released its all-district boys basketball team earlier this week, and several student-athletes from Troup High School were included.
Bracey Cover and Trae Davis were selected for the conference's first team.
Second team representatives from Troup were Logan Womack and Colby Turner.
Trevor Padia was included on the honorable mention list.
Cover and Jarret Castillo earned Academic All-District accolades.
