Boy's Basketball Guard fall to Beckville in overtime

MARTINS MILL - Beckville outscored Brook Hill 10-4 in the bonus segment to win fifth place in the Martins Mill-Bryan Mewbourne Invitational on Saturday.
Brook Hill led 25-15 at halftime, but Beckville (12-2) came out in the second half and managed to tie things up at 41 at the end of regulation.
Beck Langmeier drained three treys and finished with 21 points for the Guard (8-3).
Other Brook Hill scorers included Noah Langemeier (12), Von Dawson (4), Colton Carson (4) and Braxton Durrett (4).
The Guard will now break for the holidays and will return to action at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 when they take on Brownsboro in the Tyler Junior College Wagstaff Classic.
